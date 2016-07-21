July 21 Zhongxin Information Development Inc., Ltd:

* Says it wholly owned unit to set up JV, with Zhang Shuhua and Shanghai-based electrical development co

* Says the JV will mainly engaged in computer software development business, with registration capital of 50 million yuan

* Says the unit will invest 10 million yuan into the JV to hold 20 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FeGks87b

