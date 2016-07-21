July 21 ScinoPharm Taiwan :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.3 per share (T$219,324,858 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$292,433,150 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 10

* Last date before book closure Aug. 11 with book closure period from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16

* Record date Aug. 16

* Cash dividend payment date Sep. 14

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6kXX

