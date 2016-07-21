BRIEF-Biofrontera: European Commission extends Ameluz approval to basal cell carcinoma
European Commission extends Ameluz approval to basal cell carcinoma
July 21 ScinoPharm Taiwan :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.3 per share (T$219,324,858 in total) for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$292,433,150 in total
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 10
* Last date before book closure Aug. 11 with book closure period from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16
* Record date Aug. 16
* Cash dividend payment date Sep. 14
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6kXX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Cannimed Therapeutics Inc says it has raised $5.15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $5.15 million
Jan 30 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp would now take six months longer to close and reduced its offer price, as it expects to divest more stores to gain regulatory approval.