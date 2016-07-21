BRIEF-Biofrontera: European Commission extends Ameluz approval to basal cell carcinoma
European Commission extends Ameluz approval to basal cell carcinoma
July 21 Winning Health Technology Group Co Ltd :
Says it completes acquisition for 13.2 percent stake in a Shanghai-based health technology firm for 2.6 mln yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OaWbqX
Beijing Headline News
Cannimed Therapeutics Inc says it has raised $5.15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $5.15 million
Jan 30 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp would now take six months longer to close and reduced its offer price, as it expects to divest more stores to gain regulatory approval.