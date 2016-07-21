July 21 AFC-HD AMS Life Science Co Ltd :

* To offer an off-floor distribution of 600,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between July 28 and Aug. 2

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 10,000 shares for each customer

