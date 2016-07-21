July 21 Retail Partners Co Ltd :

* Says the co plans to fully acquire Marukyo Corp via stock swap, with effective on March 1, 2017

* Says further details remains to be determined

* Says Marukyo Corp's stock will be delisted from Fukuoka Stock Exchange on Feb. 24, 2017

