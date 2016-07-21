July 21 Aozora Bank Ltd :

* Says GMO CLICK Holdings, Inc. has executed a share transfer agreement with GMO Internet Inc, acquiring 7.45 percent common shares of the co's unit Aozora Trust Bank on July 21

* Says this is the update of the capital and business alliance plan disclosed on June 24

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/h1hHiZ; goo.gl/FBbVwW; goo.gl/YO3KfY; goo.gl/o5E5N7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)