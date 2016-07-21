Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 21 Insigma Technology Co., Ltd:
* Says it will buy 100 percent stake in Hangzhou-based co, which is mainly engaged in software development, engineering consulting and management service, from Insigma Group
* Says transaction amount of 0 yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FHNB14WX
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)