BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance revises FY 2017 adj EPS guidance to $4.90 to $5.08
* Revised its guidance for fiscal year 2017, and now anticipates adjusted net earnings per share of $4.90 to $5.08
July 21 Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
* Says Ford Motor nominates Xiao Dawei as board director, replacing Luo Lixiang
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2a2bLmo
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Revised its guidance for fiscal year 2017, and now anticipates adjusted net earnings per share of $4.90 to $5.08
* Carlson Capital, L.P. reports 6.87 percent passive stake in Cobalt International Energy Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kGukPX) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Falcon Point Capital, LLC reports 5.6 percent passive stake in Calamp Corp as of Dec 31 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: