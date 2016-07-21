July 21 Wistron :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2,905,344,394 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$726,336,100 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 9

* Last date before book closure Aug. 10 with book closure period from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15

* Record date Aug. 15

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6nFQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)