BRIEF-Carlson Capital reports 5.41 pct passive stake in NRG Energy
* Carlson Capital L P reports 5.41 percent passive stake in NRG Energy Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jNBIIk Further company coverage:
July 21 J way Co.,Ltd:
* Says it increases share issue size to 989.4 million won from 989.2 million won via private placement
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FI0TXqii
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 30 JP Morgan veteran Ray Doody is expected leave the firm to take up a senior role in the leveraged finance team at HSBC, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reports 5.99 percent passive stake in CF Corp as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jNAQn7 Further company coverage: