MOVES-Ray Doody to join HSBC
Jan 30 JP Morgan veteran Ray Doody is expected leave the firm to take up a senior role in the leveraged finance team at HSBC, a source familiar with the matter said.
July 21 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Shenzhen stock exchange says China Vanke has violated disclosure regulation, issues letter to company asking for compliance
* Shenzhen stock exchange says Vanke's shareholder Jushenghua has violated disclosure regulation, issues letter to company asking for compliance
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ax51ep; bit.ly/29XQEB6
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 30 French presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife are being questioned by investigators as part of a probe into allegations that Penelope Fillon was paid for fake jobs, a source close to the case said on Monday.
