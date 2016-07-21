BRIEF-The Madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed, expanded signature partnership
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
July 21 General Motors Co :
* Q2 earnings per share $1.81
* Q2 earnings per share, ex-items $1.86
* Q2 revenue rose 11 percent to $42.38 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $38.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 EBIT-adjusted profit margin 9.3 percent
* Q2 North American EBIT-adjusted profit margin 12.1 percent
* Says BREXIT may cost up to $400 million in second half 2016
* Reports $300 million cash expense for cruise automation in second quarter
* Global quarterly vehicle deliveries 2.4 million, down 0.1 percent from year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co (GM) will jointly produce hydrogen fuel cell power systems in the United States from around 2020, to cut costs and ramp up output in the hope of increasing take-up of the zero-emission cars.