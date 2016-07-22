July 22 Lanner Electronics :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.98 per share (T$195,010,000 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 17

* Last date before book closure Aug. 18 with book closure period from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23

* Record date Aug. 23

* Payment date Sep. 23

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6rEF

