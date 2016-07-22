July 22 Castles Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$31,238,982 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$31,238,980 in total)

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 9

* Last date before book closure Aug. 10 with book closure period from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15

* Record date Aug. 15

* Payment date Sep. 23

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6rGq

