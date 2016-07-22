July 22 Digital China Information Service Co Ltd :

* Says it to acquire 96.03 percent stake in Nanjing Howso technology for 1.15 billion yuan via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 576 million yuan instead of 1.15 billion yuan via private placement, for cash payment and agency costs

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JS7UXq

