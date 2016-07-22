Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 22 Digital China Information Service Co Ltd :
* Says it to acquire 96.03 percent stake in Nanjing Howso technology for 1.15 billion yuan via cash, share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 576 million yuan instead of 1.15 billion yuan via private placement, for cash payment and agency costs
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JS7UXq
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)