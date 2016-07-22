July 22 Addcn Technology :

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$10.75 per share to shareholders for 2015

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$1.25 per share

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$491,400,000 in total

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.32063492 for every one share

* Says it will distribute stock dividend of 1,313,000 shares in total

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6rWg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)