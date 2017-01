Ban sparks panic among refugees awaiting urgent medical care in U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 30 Al Ameen, a 33-year-old Iraqi refugee with hemophilia A, a genetic disorder that prevents proper blood clotting, has been living in Jordan awaiting medical care in the United States for two years. His condition is so advanced, his doctors have told him, that only a handful of facilities in the world can treat him.