Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 22 SoftBank Group Corp :
* Says its unit Yahoo Japan Corp will change the period of the purchase for the tender offer to acquire the common shares of eBOOK Initiative Japan Co., Ltd. to June 10 to Aug. 15
* Says in the previous plan disclosed on June 9, the tender offer period is from June 10 to July 22
* Says the payment date is also changed to Aug. 22 from July 29
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Or3Bn3; goo.gl/0NbFHM; goo.gl/qXjP40
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)