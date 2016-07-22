HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 30 at 3:10 PM EST/2010 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
July 22 GF Securities :
* Says it completed issuing 2016 4th tranche securities company subordinated bonds of 5 billion yuan on July 19
* Says the bonds with a term of four years and coupon rate is 3.35 percent
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6sqt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 House Republicans were set on Monday to begin the process of killing five Obama-era rules on corruption, the environment, labor and guns under the first real test of a law intended to keep regulation in check.
* FY total value traded NZ$44.0 billion, up 5.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: