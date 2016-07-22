PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 22 STX Heavy Industries Co.,LTD :
* Says it applies for the initiation of the company's turnaround process with Seoul Central District Court, to normalize its business, on July 22
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xfr4lOHO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 28 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board voted on Saturday to give the debt-laden U.S. territory more time to submit a fiscal turnaround plan and to restructure $70 billion in debt without fear of lawsuits.
Jan 28 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board announced at a public meeting on Saturday that it has selected Citigroup Global Markets as its financial adviser, and Ramon Ruiz-Comas as interim executive director.