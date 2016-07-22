July 22 Rakuten Inc :

* Says its unit Rakuten Edy, Inc to transfer electronic money business to another Tokyo-based unit of the co on Oct. 1

* Says the co merge Rakuten Edy, Inc on Oct. 1 and Rakuten Edy, Inc to be dissolved after merger

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sbhZNh

