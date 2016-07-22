Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 22 SoftBank Group Corp :
* Says SoftBank Group Corp (SBG) and its subsidiary SoftBank Corp(SB) tendered in the tender offer for shares of GungHo Online Entertainment Inc (GungHo)
* 245,592,400 shares out of a total of 272,604,800 of GungHo common shares collectively held by SBG and SB are to be sold to GungHo
* SBG and SB to lower stake in GungHo to 3.8 percent from 28.41 percent
Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3366
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)