July 22 Hitachi Ltd :

* Says the co will transfer 31.8 million shares of Hitachi Capital Corp to Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co Ltd after October

* Says in the previous release disclosed on May 13, the shares transfer was said to occur in August

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/sFslwv

