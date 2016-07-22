July 22 GungHo Online Entertainment :

* Says second biggest shareholder, SoftBank Group Corp to hold 0.3 percent stake in the company, down from 20.8 percent, effective Aug. 16

* Says its share repurchase completed on July 21, buying back 248.3 million shares at 73 billion yen

Source text in Japanese:985.so/6tbQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)