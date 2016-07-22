July 22 sMedio Inc :

* Says it to buy 105 shares (52.5 percent voting rights) of Taosoftware Co.,Ltd. from individuals for 121.1 million yen (including advisory expense) on July 27

* Says after shares acquisition the co plans to wholly own Taosoftware via shares exchange on Sep. 1

* Says one ordinary share of Taosoftware can be exchanged to 731.09 ordinary shares of the co

