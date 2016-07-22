Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 22 sMedio Inc :
* Says it to buy 105 shares (52.5 percent voting rights) of Taosoftware Co.,Ltd. from individuals for 121.1 million yen (including advisory expense) on July 27
* Says after shares acquisition the co plans to wholly own Taosoftware via shares exchange on Sep. 1
* Says one ordinary share of Taosoftware can be exchanged to 731.09 ordinary shares of the co
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/etOLvn
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)