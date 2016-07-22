July 22 McDonald's Holdings Company Japan :

* Says wholly owned subsidiary McDonald's will cooperate with Niantic , Inc. and The Pokémon Company, launching Pokemon GO mobile game, in Japan

* Says its nearly 3,000 shops across Japan would serve as spots where Pokemon can be battled or "trained" in the game - but added a very Japanese caveat

