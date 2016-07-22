July 22 Lion Corp :

* Says PLANET LOGISTICS Co ltd, which has been engaged in the management and operation of joint logistics business, as well as development of logistics information system and technology in Tokyo, Japan, will be dissolved effective July 31

* Says the liquidation will be completed in Oct. 2016

* Says Lion and other 12 companies are holding 20.8 percent and 79.2 percent stakes in PLANET LOGISTICS, respectively

