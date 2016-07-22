UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 22 Lion Corp :
* Says PLANET LOGISTICS Co ltd, which has been engaged in the management and operation of joint logistics business, as well as development of logistics information system and technology in Tokyo, Japan, will be dissolved effective July 31
* Says the liquidation will be completed in Oct. 2016
* Says Lion and other 12 companies are holding 20.8 percent and 79.2 percent stakes in PLANET LOGISTICS, respectively
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ay9Akk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources