UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 22 HANSAE CO.,LTD. :
* Says it plans to acquire 5.1 million shares, or 40 percent stake, in MKTREND CO.,LTD, from two individuals, for business diversity and synergy creation
* Says transaction amount is 119 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/IgBr9mKG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources