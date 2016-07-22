July 22 CyberTAN Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$329,011,418 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 8

* Last date before book closure Aug. 9 with book closure period from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14

* Record date Aug. 14

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6tmu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)