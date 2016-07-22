July 22 Internetworking and Broadband Consulting Co Ltd :

* Says it to cancel alliance with Skeed and to buy remaining stake in jv iBeed from Skeed for 0.95 million yen on July 22

* Says its stake in iBeed to increase to 100 percent from 98.14 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/fyOTAu

