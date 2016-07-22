Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 22 Internetworking and Broadband Consulting Co Ltd :
* Says it to cancel alliance with Skeed and to buy remaining stake in jv iBeed from Skeed for 0.95 million yen on July 22
* Says its stake in iBeed to increase to 100 percent from 98.14 percent
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/fyOTAu
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)