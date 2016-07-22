July 22 Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 expected to increase by 45 percent to 75 percent, or to be 33.5 million to 40.5 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for H1 of 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 23.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CkshaA

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)