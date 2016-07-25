July 25 Zhengjiang Dehong Automotive Electrical System Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 2.8 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 28 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 29 and the dividend will be paid on July 29

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/mEZA8x

