July 25 ITCEN CO., LTD.

* Says it will issue bonus shares to all shareholders in a ratio of 1:1 (1 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on Aug. 9

* Total amount of 4.6 million bonus shares

* Listing date of Sep. 2 for the bonus shares

Source text in Korean: me2.do/IxXVInY6

