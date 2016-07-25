UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 25 Beijing Cuiwei Tower Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to invest 7.5 million yuan to set up a Beijing-based international education investment JV with three partners
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 50 million yuan and the co will hold 15 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/I5k6ooNd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources