July 25 Beijing Cuiwei Tower Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to invest 7.5 million yuan to set up a Beijing-based international education investment JV with three partners

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 50 million yuan and the co will hold 15 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/I5k6ooNd

