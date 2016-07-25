BRIEF-SEASPINE ANNOUNCES FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF VU APOD PRIME NANOMETALENE SYSTEM
* FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF ITS VU APOD PRIME NANOMETALENE SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 25 Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it completes 2016 first tranche private debt financing instruments worth 100 million yuan
* Says the instruments with a term of three months and rate of 3.8 percent
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FyMbKGhs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF ITS VU APOD PRIME NANOMETALENE SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Iqbuds have achieved CE certification for Europe and IC certification for Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-foreshadowed Federal Court of Australia proceeding