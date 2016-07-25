BRIEF-Platzer and NCC sign LoI on business combination in Gårda and Mölndal
* Signs letter of intent (LoI) with NCC regarding business combination in Gårda and Mölndal
July 25 COFCO Property Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.4 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 28 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 29 and the dividend will be paid on July 29
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/c1Gzbq
DUBAI, Feb 1 National Bank of Abu Dhabi said on Wednesday it had become the first bank in the Middle East and North Africa to introduce real time, cross-border payments on blockchain, becoming the latest lender to experiment with the technology.
Feb 1 India's finance minister said on Wednesday he proposed to amend the central bank's act for issue of electoral bonds for political funding.