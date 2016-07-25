BRIEF-India proposes to amend RBI act for issue of electoral bonds for political funding
Feb 1 India's finance minister said on Wednesday he proposed to amend the central bank's act for issue of electoral bonds for political funding.
July 25 Hainan Haide Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it to provide loan guarantee of 200 million yuan for a Hainan-based industrial subsidiary
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BKD23l
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 1 India's finance minister said on Wednesday he proposed to amend the central bank's act for issue of electoral bonds for political funding.
SEOUL, Feb 1 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL February 1 -11.9 55.1 -87.0 ^January 31 -302.5 118.2 132.3 January 26 364.9 -196.0 -214.8 January 25 2
* Said on Tuesday that Cyprus-based Hlamata Holdings Limited raises its stake in the company to 51.08 pct from 42.93 pct