BRIEF-India proposes to amend RBI act for issue of electoral bonds for political funding
Feb 1 India's finance minister said on Wednesday he proposed to amend the central bank's act for issue of electoral bonds for political funding.
July 25 Hainan Haide Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it to apply for loan of 90 million yuan from Minmetals International Trust Co Ltd
* Says loan with a term of up to 18 months
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DX2iRD
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 1 India's finance minister said on Wednesday he proposed to amend the central bank's act for issue of electoral bonds for political funding.
SEOUL, Feb 1 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL February 1 -11.9 55.1 -87.0 ^January 31 -302.5 118.2 132.3 January 26 364.9 -196.0 -214.8 January 25 2
* Said on Tuesday that Cyprus-based Hlamata Holdings Limited raises its stake in the company to 51.08 pct from 42.93 pct