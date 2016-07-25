July 25 Apex International :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.5 per share (T$306,487,298 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 19

* Last date before book closure Aug. 22 with book closure period from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27

* Record date Aug. 27

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/69Wz

