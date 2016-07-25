July 25 Eris Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.63 per share (T$27,989,798 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 16

* Last date before book closure Aug. 17 with book closure period from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22

* Record date Aug. 22

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6Agu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)