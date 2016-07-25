UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 25 Shandong Denghai Seeds Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2016 to increase by 10 pct to 60 pct, or to be 194.9 million yuan to 283.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015 (177.2 million yuan, previously was 179.5 million yuan)
* Says estimate emendation due to change in main accounting statements and financial index during the report period of 2015
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dStIk1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources