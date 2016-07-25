July 25 Kirindo Holdings Co Ltd

* Says its unit BEAUNET CORPORATION LIMITED will issue shares to a Taiwan-based company, UG INVESTMENT ADVISERS LTD., for capital alliance

* Says in the previous release disclosed on July 19, the capital alliance partner's name was disclosed as UG INVESTMENT ADVISERS LIMITED

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/uLrIjg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)