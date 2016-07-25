UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 25 Kirindo Holdings Co Ltd
* Says its unit BEAUNET CORPORATION LIMITED will issue shares to a Taiwan-based company, UG INVESTMENT ADVISERS LTD., for capital alliance
* Says in the previous release disclosed on July 19, the capital alliance partner's name was disclosed as UG INVESTMENT ADVISERS LIMITED
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/uLrIjg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources