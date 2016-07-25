July 25 Shenzhen Jinxinnong Feed Co Ltd :

* Says it will invest 48 million yuan to set up a JV in Henan, with a Henan-based farming company

* Says the JV will be engaged in pig breeding business, with a registered capital of 60 million yuan

* Says the company will hold a 80 percent in the JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/7zYyOq

