July 25 Fujian Boss Software Development Co., Ltd. :

* Says it completes its initial public offering of 17.1 million shares of common stock at a price of 11.68 yuan per share

* Says it raises 199.7 million yuan through the issue

* Says the company's shares will be traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under the symbol of "300525" from July 26

