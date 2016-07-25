July 25 Beijing Global Safety Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it completes its initial public offering of 20 million shares of common stock at a price of 21.92 yuan per share

* Says it raises 438.4 million yuan through the issue

* Says the company's shares will be traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under the symbol of "300523 " from July 26

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/x0KrznV6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)