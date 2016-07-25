July 25 Daekyo Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay annual cash dividend of 100 won per share of common stock and 100 won per share of preferred stock for 2016 H1

* Dividend payment on July 29, to shareholders of record on June 30

* Total dividend amount of 9.03 billion won

Source text in Korean: me2.do/xE7sxgoK

