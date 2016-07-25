July 25 Zhonglu Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on Aug. 1 and cash dividend of $0.04569 per 10 shares (before tax) to holders of B shares recorded on Aug. 4

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on Aug. 2 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 2 and Aug. 19 for both shares respectively

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GUCpwLoG

