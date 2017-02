July 25 Unizo Holdings :

* Says it updates that it will issue 487,700 new shares through private placement at 3,552.20 yen per share

* Says it will raise 1,732,407,940 yen in total

* Says the subscription date is July 27 and payment date is July 28

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/6Bfg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)