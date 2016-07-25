July 25 Neo Technical System Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay an annual interim cash dividend of 100 won per share of common stock for 2016 H1

* Says dividend payment on July 29, to shareholders of record on June 30

* Total dividend amount of 1.05 billion won

Source text in Korean: me2.do/GKGnb8tS

