Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 25 Neo Technical System Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay an annual interim cash dividend of 100 won per share of common stock for 2016 H1
* Says dividend payment on July 29, to shareholders of record on June 30
* Total dividend amount of 1.05 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/GKGnb8tS
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)