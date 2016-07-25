Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 25 Ardentec and Giga Solution Tech :
* Ardentec and Giga Solution Tech signs letter of intent for strategic alliance
* Ardentec will acquire 35 percent to 75 percent stake in Giga Solution Tech at T$24 per share via tender offer during July 25 to Aug. 25
* If Ardentec acquires over 35 percent stake in Giga Solution Tech during the period, the tender offer will be successful
* After the tender offer, Ardentec will fully acquire Giga Solution Tech
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6B9a; 985.so/6B9f
Further company coverage:, (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)