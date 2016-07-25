July 25 Ardentec and Giga Solution Tech :

* Ardentec and Giga Solution Tech signs letter of intent for strategic alliance

* Ardentec will acquire 35 percent to 75 percent stake in Giga Solution Tech at T$24 per share via tender offer during July 25 to Aug. 25

* If Ardentec acquires over 35 percent stake in Giga Solution Tech during the period, the tender offer will be successful

* After the tender offer, Ardentec will fully acquire Giga Solution Tech

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6B9a; 985.so/6B9f

